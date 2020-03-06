These Disinfectant Products Fight Coronavirus, EPA Says

Consider this kind of a Public Service announcement 😉

The EPA says these products, used for surface cleaning, are the best bet and safe for household use. The EPA says that, “Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, meaning they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product.”

Click here for the Patch story and link to the list of cleaning products. There is also a story about creating DIY hand sanitizer. However, the CDC cautions that the alcohol used must be 60% (120 proof). Most drinking alcohol is around 40%.