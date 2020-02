Scientists reported that an iceberg that’s twice the size of Washington, D.C., just broke off of the Pine Island glacier in Antarctica.

The Pine Island glacier “is one of the fastest-retreating glaciers in Antarctica,” according to NASA. Along with the nearby Thwaites glacier, the two glaciers contain “enough vulnerable ice to raise global sea level by 1.2 meters (4 feet),” NASA said.

