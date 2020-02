This is getting ridiculous…now a smart light bulb system has gotten hacked.

Security researchers from Check Point tested the Philips Hue models, the most popular smart lights brand, and says it successfully hacked into a home’s computer network. It went to Philips to show its findings and says Philips has now fixed the issue, but Yaniv Balmas, Head of Cyber Research at Check Point Research, says consumers of off-brand lights may not be as lucky.