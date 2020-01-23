Matrox to Develop Embedded Graphics Cards with NVIDIA

Matrox and NVIDIA will team on graphics cards for Next-Generation Video Walls.

The new series of single-slot graphics cards based on the NVIDIA Quadro embedded GPUs will power up to four synchronized 4K displays per card, while OEMs, system integrators, and AV installers can combine multiple cards to drive up to 16 displays from one system. HDCP is also supported for the playback of protected content across the video wall. In addition, the robust and field-proven Matrox PowerDesk desktop management software provides users with a comprehensive set of advanced tools to easily configure and customize multi-display setups.