IEN takes a look at some of the more intriguing tech. Here’s one

Uber and Hyundai are teaming up to build a fleet of flying taxis. Uber, the ride-hailing giant, said its four-passenger “Uber Air Taxi” will initially be piloted, but over time will become autonomous. Uber says it wants to conduct flight demonstrations in 2020 and make such vehicles commercially available in 2023.

For more, check out this IEN story.