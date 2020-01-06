Wireless router shopping guide

NBC News has posted a guide to buying a wifi modem router – to suit your internet speed and budget, including routers for gaming, routers for streaming video and for using social media.

But not all Wi-Fi routers are born equal. Just having one doesn’t necessarily mean it can handle your smart devices — how many of them you have and what they demand of your internet will affect your overall speed, among other things. If you find yourself cursing your wireless network on a daily basis, it might be time to upgrade.

To see the recommendations, check out this NBC News story.