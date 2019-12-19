What to expect in tech in 2020 and beyond

USA Today takes a look at what to expect in tech next year and beyond. Here is a sample

We’ve been hearing about the promise of 5G on the global stage for what seems like forever, and the carriers recently launched in select markets. Still, the rollout in most places will continue to take time, as will the payoff: blistering fast wireless speeds and network responsiveness on our phones, improved self-driving cars and augmented reality, remote surgery, and entire smart cities.

