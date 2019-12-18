NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE AGX Orin

NVIDIA introduced NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin, an advanced software-defined platform for autonomous vehicles and robots.

The platform is powered by a new system-on-a-chip (SoC) called Orin, which consists of 17 billion transistors and is the result of four years of R&D investment. The Orin SoC integrates NVIDIA’s next-generation GPU architecture and Arm Hercules CPU cores, as well as new deep learning and computer vision accelerators that, in aggregate, deliver 200 trillion operations per second—nearly 7x the performance of NVIDIA’s previous generation Xavier SoC.