AMD, Partners to Develop New Blockchain-based Gaming Platforms

AMD announced that it has joined the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) to help promote the development and proliferation of new blockchain-powered gaming platforms.

The Blockchain Game Alliance is committed to driving awareness and adoption of blockchain technologies within the game industry, providing an open forum for individuals and companies to share knowledge and collaborate, create common standards, establish best practices, and network. As the first major hardware manufacturer to join the BGA, AMD plans to enable alliance members with efficient and high-performance computing technologies for next-generation blockchain-based gaming platforms that could potentially transform the way games are created, published, purchased and played.

AMD also announced partnerships with leading blockchain technology providers, Robot Cache, which launched their online gaming marketplace in June, and ULTRA, which plans to launch its online gaming marketplace in the coming months. Designed to provide optimal cryptographic compute performance with AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics cards, these marketplaces will provide gamers with new opportunities to buy, sell and share digital video games, as well as offer efficient, new distribution channels for publishers. In addition, Robot Cache will use secure, high-performance AMD EPYC processors in the back-end servers powering its platform, and ULTRA will use AMD EPYC processors for its blockchain to facilitate block producing.

For more, see this AMD press release.