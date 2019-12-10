Bad Weather Delays Blue Origin Launch of Reusable New Shepard Spacecraft

Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, will have to wait another day to launch their spacecraft because of bad weather.

New Shepard is a reusable space capsule and rocket designed to take science payloads, and eventually paying passengers on suborbital trips to space. The New Shepard vehicle can make a vertical landing after launching its capsule into space. The capsule, meanwhile, returns to Earth using parachutes. It’s been seven months since Blue Origin’s last launch in May.

