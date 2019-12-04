Elon Musk’s Cybertruck dangerous?

Cybertruck’s radical design may blunt its appeal, but concerns about its impact on other road users raises larger questions about whether an armored truck is really the green future we should be striving toward.

Musk took the time to (successfully) demonstrate how a sledgehammer was unable to dent the side panels of the Cybertruck and (unsuccessfully) show off its unbreakable glass. However, a vehicle designed to protect the driver from imagined external threats could be more hostile to the world around it — as existing trucks and SUVs have already proven to be — and possibly even for the driver.

