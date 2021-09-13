Sony announced a new soundbar that supports Dolby 5.1.2 Atmos. I was unfamiliar with this and found a page on the Dolby site that explains how to setup the different configurations.

Dolby Atmos goes beyond the ordinary listening experience and puts you inside the song in a new spatial way, revealing every detail of the music with unparalleled clarity and depth.

I listened to the demo with lousy monitor speakers and it still sounded pretty cool. For more on this technology, check out this Dolby Atmos page. To see the Sony soundbar, click here.