This is impressive tech. Now, the promise of shows like CSI will be a reality.

The technique is called natural image synthesis by Google, and in this particular scenario, image super-resolution. You start off with a small, blocky, pixelated photo, and you end up with something sharp, clear, and natural-looking. It may not match the original exactly, but it’s close enough to look real to a pair of human eyes.

