‘Radio colors’ from mysterious deep-space flashes reveal lone stellar corpse as source

Mysterious repeating pulses of radio waves may come from a hitherto unknown kind of extraordinarily powerful cosmic magnet.

Instead, what may best explain the pattern of mysterious colors from FRB 20180916B’s fast radio bursts is a magnetar, a rare type of neutron star that are the strongest magnets in the cosmos. Specifically, they suggest that an isolated, slowly rotating magnetar may best explain their findings, one that completes a spin about every 16 days, Pastor-Marazuela said.