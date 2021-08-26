What is Dolby Vision?

Following on the heals of the previous story comes this one about Dolby Vision – since Netflix recently announced this will be their platform.

4K brings us additional pixels, but it’s HDR that makes those pixels really shine in a way they never have before. Importantly, not all HDR TVs will come with this dynamic HDR format – the minimum required is the more basic HDR10. But those that do can offer a truly upgraded viewing experience above and beyond usual SDR images, that is, if the screen you’re watching on is able to do these advances justice.

For more, check out this Tech Radar story.