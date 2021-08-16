Google’s new ‘time crystals’ could be a breakthrough for long-awaited quantum computers

Time crystals sound like majestic objects from science fiction movies, but they aren’t that sexy.

In a paper published last month on the research-sharing platform Arxiv.org, a team of over 100 scientists describe how they set up an array of 20 quantum particles, or qubits, to serve as a time crystal. During experiments, they applied algorithms that spun the qubits upward and downward, generating a controllable reaction that could be sustained “for infinitely long times,” according to the paper.