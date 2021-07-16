Valve officially reveals its portable gaming PC device

Valve has officially revealed its ‘Steam Deck,’ a portable gaming PC that looks like a Nintendo Switch.

The Steam Deck is effectively an all-in-one gaming PC that fits in your lap, with gamepad controls built into the unit on either side of a 7-inch, 60hz LCD touchscreen. The system will reportedly become available for reservations on July 16. Valve plans to start shipping out units on a first-come, first-serve basis in December, at a starting price point of $399.