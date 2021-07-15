Microsoft putting Windows in the cloud with 365

With Windows 365, Microsoft is putting its flagship operating system in the cloud.

Users select Windows 10 or Windows 11, once it is generally available later this calendar year, along with a configuration of processing power, storage and memory that suits their needs. They then access their Cloud PC through a native application or web browser on any device, from anywhere with an internet connection.

The creation of the Cloud PC follows other products and services to the cloud, from Windows Server on Azure to the suite of Microsoft Office productivity applications in Microsoft 365. Windows is already accessible in the cloud via Azure Virtual Desktop, which offers customers flexibility to create and run their own virtualization service. Windows 365 is a new virtualization technology for Windows that is easy to set up and deploy for today’s login-from-anywhere, mobile and elastic workforces.