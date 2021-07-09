PrintNightmare vulnerability

If you haven’t seen this, there is a new vulnerability with computers running Windows. It affects the Print Spooler. This is serious enough that Microsoft even released a patch for Windows 7 (which it discontinued supporting). However, as some have found out, you might have a problem with the patch too.

As if an actively exploited critical flaw in the Windows Print Spooler that can allow someone to take over your computer remotely isn’t bad enough, some people who installed Microsoft’s security patch found out that the connection to their printer stopped working. In a near-repeat of a problem that occurred this spring with a different Windows 10 security update, system admins discovered that many PCs suddenly couldn’t connect to printers — most notably several models of Zebra label printers — after installing the KB5004945 patch.

For more, check out this The Verge story.